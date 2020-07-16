Letters: Not a right

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some people are refusing to wear masks indoors, despite the Gov. Jay Inslee's requirement. They seem to claim it is their “right,” maybe even their “constitutional right” to not do so.

Perhaps they should consider the case of Jacobsen v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905). Jacobsen refused to get vaccinated against smallpox, regardless of a legal requirement to do so.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Jacobsen, 7-2. Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote, “The Constitution does not impart an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint.” Instead, “a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic.” Members of that community “may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”

A mask is less intrusive than vaccinations, and there are legitimate health-based exceptions. Trying to exercise such rights under any circumstances is not constitutionally protected. Rather, it is anarchy.

For the common good of public health, please wear masks when required.

Larry Turner

Kelso