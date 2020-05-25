Letters: Not a good time

Letters: Not a good time

{{featured_button_text}}

It's sure not a good time to open up all the churches.

Infectious disease experts don’t expect summer temperatures to make the pandemic go away. A study published May 8, 2020, in the Canadian Medical Association Journal analyzed the spread of the coronavirus around the globe and found that temperatures had very little impact on transmission. Researchers did find those restrictions on mass gatherings, school closures and social distancing (staying six feet apart) were all strongly associated with slowing the spread.

Stay safe. Value living. Zoom meetings do not spread COVID-19.

Larry Davis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: More productive

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler recently wrote, "I believe elected officials have a responsibility to bring people together, especially during…

Letters

Letters: Not working

I am writing this letter as a taxpayer, and therefore an employer of all members of the United States Congress.

Letters

Letters: Falling for lies

While walking into my business last week, I noticed a pop-up petition in the communal parking lot, so I asked what it was about. When she told…

Letters

Letters: Lie of omission

Seems hard to miss the point of ESSB 5395 that is obvious from the title of the bill (left out of original letter) — "Comprehensive Sexual Hea…

Letters

Letters: Vote by mail

I am both concerned and confused why the Republicans are so against vote by mail. President Trump's own commission — after a full year — could…

Letters

Letters: Too much

The news is consumed in too much useless rhetoric. The people in leadership positions should take heed to the principles of sound debate.

Letters

Letters: A little extreme

OK, let's see, K.P Clinch, you failed to mention when we had 16,230 cases of COVID-19 that we had 845 deaths in the state of Washington.

Letters

Letters: Right analogy

Appropriate analogy: "The curve is flattening so we can start lifting restrictions now" equals "The parachute has slowed our rate of descent, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News