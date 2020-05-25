Letters: Not a good time

It's sure not a good time to open up all the churches.
Infectious disease experts don’t expect summer temperatures to make the pandemic go away. A study published May 8, 2020, in the Canadian Medical Association Journal analyzed the spread of the coronavirus around the globe and found that temperatures had very little impact on transmission. Researchers did find those restrictions on mass gatherings, school closures and social distancing (staying six feet apart) were all strongly associated with slowing the spread.
Stay safe. Value living. Zoom meetings do not spread COVID-19.
Larry Davis
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!