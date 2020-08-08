You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Non starter

Letters: Non starter

{{featured_button_text}}

Lan Herbert took issue with my concern that Black Lives Matter is not concentrating on Black on Black crime, the most serious problem facing Black people today.

But his defenses of BLM are specious. The per capita rate at which Black people kill each other dwarfs what other races are doing to themselves and lowering that rate significantly would save more lives than anything else BLM could do.

Combating “systemic racism,” sometimes referred to as institutional racism, is a non-starter. As the distinguished Black economist Thomas Sowell put it, “The left's claim that America is beset by 'systemic racism' has no definitive meaning and cannot be 'tested' in any empirical manner.”

When asked to define it, intelligent and articulate Black radio talk show host Charlemagne tha God dodged the question. So, what are they seeking? According to distinguished Black surgeon Ben Carson, their leaders are Marxists. The June 25, 2020, issue of the Washington Post agrees. Great! That ideology has always failed. Do they think they can do any better than the rulers of such happy and prosperous states like Venezuela and North Korea have done?

William Dennis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Middle class

Bill Kasch was amazed the middle class has abandoned Democrats, but it’s the Democrats who abandoned the middle class. The Democrats' support …

Letters

Letters: Fireworks fury

I recently asked the Kelso and Longview City Councils to make a simple statement of sentiment encouraging folks not to purchase or sell Commun…

Letters

Letters: For profit

On a recent visit to a local gas station, store staff refuses to comply with our state's mandatory mask policy citing, "The First Amendment," …

Letters

Letters: No progress

Ken Spring recently wrote in a recent letter to the editor that Trump is the best president of all. I disagree. President Trump is the worst p…

Letters

Letters : General welfare

I am writing in response to Toni Below’s concerns about her “freedom” not to wear a mask (The Daily News letters to the editor, July 28).

Letters

Letters: Asking again

Well here I am again asking the people of Cowlitz Country to please wear a face mask when you are in a store.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News