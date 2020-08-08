Letters: Non starter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lan Herbert took issue with my concern that Black Lives Matter is not concentrating on Black on Black crime, the most serious problem facing Black people today.

But his defenses of BLM are specious. The per capita rate at which Black people kill each other dwarfs what other races are doing to themselves and lowering that rate significantly would save more lives than anything else BLM could do.

Combating “systemic racism,” sometimes referred to as institutional racism, is a non-starter. As the distinguished Black economist Thomas Sowell put it, “The left's claim that America is beset by 'systemic racism' has no definitive meaning and cannot be 'tested' in any empirical manner.”

When asked to define it, intelligent and articulate Black radio talk show host Charlemagne tha God dodged the question. So, what are they seeking? According to distinguished Black surgeon Ben Carson, their leaders are Marxists. The June 25, 2020, issue of the Washington Post agrees. Great! That ideology has always failed. Do they think they can do any better than the rulers of such happy and prosperous states like Venezuela and North Korea have done?

William Dennis

Longview