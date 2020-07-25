Letters: Nobody at the wheel

Rudderless ship we sail on through this pandemic storm. The bridge deck is missing its captain in chief and the safety of its crew is in peril. Where is the captain? Why is the captain not sending out orders to provide for the safety of the crew and the ship? Why? Thankfully other officers and responders in different compartments of the ship are stepping forward to save the crew and provide guidance to make it through the storm. Does the captain not see the storm that endangers his ship and that will surely cause it to run aground on the rocks?