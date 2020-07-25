Letters: Nobody at the wheel

Letters: Nobody at the wheel

{{featured_button_text}}

Rudderless ship we sail on through this pandemic storm. The bridge deck is missing its captain in chief and the safety of its crew is in peril. Where is the captain? Why is the captain not sending out orders to provide for the safety of the crew and the ship? Why? Thankfully other officers and responders in different compartments of the ship are stepping forward to save the crew and provide guidance to make it through the storm. Does the captain not see the storm that endangers his ship and that will surely cause it to run aground on the rocks?

The captain is MIA. SOS!

Gary Lindstrom

Longview

On board S/V Kestrel

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: No accountability

Arne Mortensen came to me in 2016 to ask for my help getting him elected as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He would come to my barber shop eve…

Letters

Letters: What my eyes see

Let’s talk Black Lives Matter for a moment. This week (the week of July 20), we had a letter ragging on Jim Walsh for a lack of understanding …

Letters

Letters: Let's take a third path

As for Rosemary Siipola as a choice for the lesser of two evils, let us not forget that she was fired from her job as a transportation planner…

Letters

Letters: Vote Siipola and Long

Please cast your vote for Rosemary Siipola (Cowlitz County commissioner, District No.1) and Carolyn Long (U.S. representative, Congressional D…

Letters

Letters: Marxists

At the recent Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kelso, the counter demonstrators emphasized that the BLM organization is Marxist.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News