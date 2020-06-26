Letters: No to Mortensen

Letters: No to Mortensen

{{featured_button_text}}

I see that Arne Mortensen is up for election again this year.

Isn't he the Cowlitz County commissioner who wanted to give away our profitable garbage dump? In fact, we had so much money in that account that they loaned money to a gun club, which has not been able to pay it back. So, the last I heard, they were thinking of cancelling the loan.

I'm letting everyone know not to vote for that guy. Just garbage him.

Phyllis Makinster

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Incredible benefits

This letter to the editor is in response to Edgar J. "Jerry" Ford's letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 14) where he references the Wey…

Letters

Letters: Political beef

I've attended 39 Go 4th celebrations in Longview. Each year I look forward to an elephant ear, shaved ice, the fireworks and the parade. I lov…

Letters

Letters: Another term

Arne Mortensen is running for a second term as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He said he would serve only one term. What happened? What were t…

Letters

Letters: Easy to criticize

Methinks that before people hop on the anti-police bandwagon they ought to ask themselves one question. Would you be a policeman/policewoman? …

Letters

Letters: BLM vs. FBI

It would take 40 years worth of black people killed by police to equal the total number of blacks murdered by other blacks in a single year.

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: War on police

Prejudice, whether racism or general opinion, based on minimal data is wrong. Those protesters in Seattle who want to defund the police are gu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News