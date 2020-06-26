Letters: No to Mortensen

I see that Arne Mortensen is up for election again this year.
Isn't he the Cowlitz County commissioner who wanted to give away our profitable garbage dump? In fact, we had so much money in that account that they loaned money to a gun club, which has not been able to pay it back. So, the last I heard, they were thinking of cancelling the loan.
I'm letting everyone know not to vote for that guy. Just garbage him.
Phyllis Makinster
Kelso
