Letters: No to methanol

As residents of Kalama, we appreciate the Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology) for standing up for our state and our environment by denying the shorelines permit for the Kalama methanol refinery.

Its decision to deny the world’s largest fracked gas-to-methanol refinery valued our health and safety over the profits of an internationally owned corporation and is a huge win for clean water, clean air and safer communities.

This project would have locked us into decades of dangerous pollution and potentially harmful upstream and downstream impacts on our neighboring communities. Ecology’s critical, thorough, and evidence-based decision allows us to move past dirty fossil-fuel development – which is proved to cause disproportionate harm to our most ecologically vulnerable communities – toward more sustainable developments that will add value to our community and our beautiful state.

Thank you, Ecology, for taking this bold and important step to protect our shared environment for our children, grandchildren and future generations.

Mark and Janine Robben

Kalama