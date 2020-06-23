Letters: No time for complacency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I just studied raw pandemic data. As of a few days ago, Cowlitz County had 114 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. Both numbers are outstanding. Only locales with infection rates as low or lower can claim no deaths. There is a strong correlation between infection rates and deaths.

If our infection rate increases three- or four-fold, we can expect around 4% mortality; that is 300-450 cases could result in about 16 deaths. The worst hit locations in the U.S. so far have had infection rates around 2% and death rates around 8%.

Our medical system becomes overwhelmed. That rate here would cause around 160 deaths.

Without social distancing and masks, the infection rate might reach 40% with death rates perhaps around 20%. Such a doomsday scenario could result in 4,000 deaths in our county.

About 99.9% of Cowlitz County citizens remain susceptible. Now is not the time to become complacent. Morgues await the foolish.

John Koehler

Longview