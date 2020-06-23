Letters: No time for complacency

Letters: No time for complacency

{{featured_button_text}}

I just studied raw pandemic data. As of a few days ago, Cowlitz County had 114 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. Both numbers are outstanding. Only locales with infection rates as low or lower can claim no deaths. There is a strong correlation between infection rates and deaths.

If our infection rate increases three- or four-fold, we can expect around 4% mortality; that is 300-450 cases could result in about 16 deaths. The worst hit locations in the U.S. so far have had infection rates around 2% and death rates around 8%.

Our medical system becomes overwhelmed. That rate here would cause around 160 deaths.

Without social distancing and masks, the infection rate might reach 40% with death rates perhaps around 20%. Such a doomsday scenario could result in 4,000 deaths in our county.

About 99.9% of Cowlitz County citizens remain susceptible. Now is not the time to become complacent. Morgues await the foolish.

John Koehler

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Incredible benefits

This letter to the editor is in response to Edgar J. "Jerry" Ford's letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 14) where he references the Wey…

Letters

Letters: Another term

Arne Mortensen is running for a second term as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He said he would serve only one term. What happened? What were t…

Letters

Letters: Change is needed

House and Senate Republicans, with few exceptions, have adopted and adhered to a practice of “hear no evil, see no evil and speak no evil” whe…

Letters

Letters: Easy to criticize

Methinks that before people hop on the anti-police bandwagon they ought to ask themselves one question. Would you be a policeman/policewoman? …

Letters

Letters: Global efforts

Samuel Coleman’s letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 21) claimed President Trump couldn’t have worked with China on a COVID-19 treatment…

Letters

Letters: BLM vs. FBI

It would take 40 years worth of black people killed by police to equal the total number of blacks murdered by other blacks in a single year.

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News