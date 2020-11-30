Letters: No sanctuary

This letter is in response to Jim Byrd's Nov. 11 letter to the editor.

Please don't say "we" all knew this crap you are saying about President Donald Trump. I and 72 million others don't.

People who spew this kind of hate are the same type who crucified Jesus Christ. Thank God President Trump doesn't have to put up with this kind of jealousy anymore.

I'm proud of his achievements, give what he has been up against -- China Centric billionaire coup, corrupt media, Communists, mob rule and Democratic-owned militia groups.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (whose father is a Communist from Jamaica who taught Marxism at Stanford University and her mother is from India, not African-American) are both compromised. I wonder where Hunter Biden is?

Rural Winlock has two homeless shelters being built. Why don't you report what this has done to Seattle? Drugs, violence, feces all over, dirty needles, rapes and filth.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared Washington a sanctuary without voter approval, setting the table for George Soros corruption.

This will leave your property worthless and defunding police leaves it unprotected. It's called smash and grab.