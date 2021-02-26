Letters: No requirement

I must take issue with a recent letter writer who in relation to the local homeless population stated that “It is the job of the (city) officials to provide for the citizens living here.”

This is just not true. Municipal governments are responsible for providing clean water as well as sewage and garbage disposal. They maintain city facilities, such as parks, streetlights and stadiums. And they address zoning and building regulations; promote the city’s economic development; and provide law enforcement, public transportation, and fire protection.

There is no requirement for city officials to provide for me or any other citizen. We citizens are responsible for our own upkeep and personal maintenance, not the city.

Bill Caldwell

Longview