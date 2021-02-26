 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: No requirement

Letters: No requirement

{{featured_button_text}}

I must take issue with a recent letter writer who in relation to the local homeless population stated that “It is the job of the (city) officials to provide for the citizens living here.”

This is just not true. Municipal governments are responsible for providing clean water as well as sewage and garbage disposal. They maintain city facilities, such as parks, streetlights and stadiums. And they address zoning and building regulations; promote the city’s economic development; and provide law enforcement, public transportation, and fire protection.

There is no requirement for city officials to provide for me or any other citizen. We citizens are responsible for our own upkeep and personal maintenance, not the city.

Bill Caldwell

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Roman: Is it worth it?

I often find myself shifting through the various Facebook posts of people who live in the Cowlitz County area, and I think, whatever happened …

Letters

Letters: Alternative facts

John Peters' Feb 16 letter to the editor in The Daily News, as a response to Art Birkmeyer's letter of Feb. 11, is an example of alternate facts.

Letters

Letters: Support HB 1078

I can’t tell you how many times I have opened up about my past involvement with the criminal legal system and heard the response, “I never wou…

Letters

Letters: A sham

In response to Mary Ann Johnson's letter of Feb. 18: Quite the opposite. The 43 votes to acquit did not sell their souls to the devil.

Letters

Letters: No red carpet

I think most people in our community agree our county needs industry and decent jobs. I hope most people agree climate change is a disaster th…

Letters

Eyman: They're after you

In the past 22 years, we’ve qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. They all limited the governments’ power over us and have sav…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News