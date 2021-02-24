Letters: No red carpet

The importance of job opportunities always have been a hallmark of our community, but only recently has the threat of climate disaster entered into the equation. I understand why so many people and elected officials now and in the past have been supportive of fossil fuel industries such as Millennium coal and Northwest Innovation Works methanol. They promise jobs. But given these industries contribute in a big way to climate change, are increasingly not a reliable provider of jobs and are not as viable of an energy solution as they once were, why would we continue to roll out the red carpet for them?