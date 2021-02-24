 Skip to main content
Letters: No red carpet

Letters: No red carpet

I think most people in our community agree our county needs industry and decent jobs. I hope most people agree climate change is a disaster that is on our doorstep.

The importance of job opportunities always have been a hallmark of our community, but only recently has the threat of climate disaster entered into the equation. I understand why so many people and elected officials now and in the past have been supportive of fossil fuel industries such as Millennium coal and Northwest Innovation Works methanol. They promise jobs. But given these industries contribute in a big way to climate change, are increasingly not a reliable provider of jobs and are not as viable of an energy solution as they once were, why would we continue to roll out the red carpet for them?

It is crucial for public and private, state and local leaders to promote job growth AND at the same time address climate change.

Robert Wagner

Longview

