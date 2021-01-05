Letters: No rebuttal?

I don't understand why The Daily News would publish virus pseudoscience nonsense in the name of editorial freedom. In the middle of a pandemic, no less. And no rebuttal from our Cowlitz County taskforce?

A recent letter writer completely misunderstands the value of masks in limiting the spread of COVID-19. The virus is killed by drying; it thrives in moisture... so the mask must filter and capture droplets, not the individual virus. We emit a mist of droplets and aerosols when breathing and speaking. These are much larger than the virus and are readily captured in multiple layers of fabric or filter material. This information has been repeatedly broadcast across all media. It's hard to misunderstand the clear reasoning behind the mask message.