Letters: No progress

Ken Spring recently wrote in a recent letter to the editor that Trump is the best president of all. I disagree. President Trump is the worst president I have ever experienced.

Ignoring his advisers and medical professionals, Trump has allowed the Corona virus to thrive in this country, causing hospitalizations and deaths that could have been avoided. He has disparaged the people who wear masks and practice social distancing while encouraging large group meetings that help spread the virus.

His environmental plan stinks. He keeps pecking away at clean air and clean water standards while caving in to coal and other mining interests.

He sends in storm troopers to arrest protesting citizens without showing proper cause. These unidentified troops are wearing camouflage, driving rented vans, and staying in luxury hotels at taxpayers’ expense. At the same time, he can’t manage to send the necessary PPE to medical workers.

He is a proven racist. His denial of racial injustice drives our citizenship further apart. This is perhaps the strongest reason for voting Trump out.

We cannot progress with Trump in office.

Douglas P. Irvine