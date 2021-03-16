Letters: No 'PCH second prize'

I hope you will publish this letter to the editor. It will help senior citizens and other vulnerable folks hang on to their hard-earned money.

Regarding Publishers Clearing House, you will NEVER receive a phone call notifying you of win. If you win, they send the Prize Patrol to your door.

There is NO second prize. PCH NEVER asks for money to win money.

If this happens to you, call the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357.

Publishers Clearing House does not deal with the Better Business Bureau.

Do not talk to these people. They are trying to scam you. Don't fall for it.

Judy Knee

Kelso