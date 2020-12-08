Letters: No more 'bipartisanship'

I am really tired of hearing the term bipartisan in Congress in Washington, D.C., and our state Legislature to get legislation passed. The term bipartisan should not exist for every senator and representative of Congress and of the state because they are elected to represent the people of their districts, not follow party lines.
Return to the true democratic progress when in session and be all present on the floor to discuss the issues?
Marvin Raynor
Castle Rock
