 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: No more 'bipartisanship'

Letters: No more 'bipartisanship'

{{featured_button_text}}

I am really tired of hearing the term bipartisan in Congress in Washington, D.C., and our state Legislature to get legislation passed. The term bipartisan should not exist for every senator and representative of Congress and of the state because they are elected to represent the people of their districts, not follow party lines.

Return to the true democratic progress when in session and be all present on the floor to discuss the issues?

Marvin Raynor

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What happened?

It seems to me that the letters to the editor section has decreased dramatically. I figured this might happen when it was announced that there…

Letters

Letters: No justification

Early in 2020, we were abruptly introduced to a new global threat in the form of COVID-19 and since that time the world has been dealing with …

Letters

Letters: It's only fair

People who didn't want President Trump had to endure him for four years so the people who don't want Joe Biden for president can endure him fo…

Letters

Letters: Orange occupant

I am happy I won't have to listen to the Orange Occupant of the White House spew his fabrications, childish tantrums, pardons for criminal beh…

Letters

Letters: Must be thrilled

The Feds will no longer dictate to states the methods they may use to implement the death penalty. President Trump's Christian base must be thrilled.

Letters

Letters: COVID-19 is here

So, with our COVID-19 cases on the rise (as they are everywhere), I thought I would check on a neighboring county. Wow, Clark County in the pa…

Letters

Letters: Fairness?

Recently, a number of writers to The Daily News have written promoting a strategy of herd immunity, as opposed to partial shutdowns, to suppre…

Letters

Letters: Missing listings

Since I moved back to Longview about three to four years ago, I enjoy visiting the various church, school, retirement home, etc., bazaars.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News