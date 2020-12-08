Letters: No matter the reason

Governors by their executive orders have purported to use state law to interfere with freedoms without due process that are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. By doing that, they have set themselves up for criminal prosecutions when normalcy returns. This understanding of natural rights was written in the Declaration of Independence that we are endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights, the government must protect even unstated unenumerated rights. It is the government which impairs my personal liberty. We call that separation of powers.
Under federal law, wen a government employee impairs these enumerated rights — and does so without due process — that person commits a felony.
Thus, when governors use police powers to interfere with personal liberty — liberty that is expressly guaranteed by the Constitution - and do so without a trial at which the government proves fault, they have violated both state and federal law, no matter their reasoning.
Thus, all these executive orders regulating private personal behavior are profoundly unconstitutional and even criminal.
Bob Klinefelter
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!