Letters: No matter the reason

Governors by their executive orders have purported to use state law to interfere with freedoms without due process that are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. By doing that, they have set themselves up for criminal prosecutions when normalcy returns. This understanding of natural rights was written in the Declaration of Independence that we are endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights, the government must protect even unstated unenumerated rights. It is the government which impairs my personal liberty. We call that separation of powers.