Letters: No justification

Early in 2020, we were abruptly introduced to a new global threat in the form of COVID-19 and since that time the world has been dealing with the serious consequences of this virus. But while the emergency is over, the crisis remains.

I do not believe justification remains for the Washington governor to continue acting under the Emergency Powers statute. (RCW 43.06.220) This statute was intended to give temporary emergency authority to the governor in the event of a serious, dangerous, unexpected situation that requires immediate action, such as flood, fire or earthquake. But when the emergency is over, best-practice requires a transition to crisis management.

Nearly every business, service, and local government are operating in crisis management, not under emergency status. We have a body of elected representatives who should now be making the decisions on the suspension of liberties of the citizens they represent.

In Washington, we remain under the rule of unfettered authority who seems to believe we had a coronation as opposed to an election.

Mark Nelson

Longview