 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: No justification

Letters: No justification

{{featured_button_text}}

Early in 2020, we were abruptly introduced to a new global threat in the form of COVID-19 and since that time the world has been dealing with the serious consequences of this virus. But while the emergency is over, the crisis remains.

I do not believe justification remains for the Washington governor to continue acting under the Emergency Powers statute. (RCW 43.06.220) This statute was intended to give temporary emergency authority to the governor in the event of a serious, dangerous, unexpected situation that requires immediate action, such as flood, fire or earthquake. But when the emergency is over, best-practice requires a transition to crisis management.

Nearly every business, service, and local government are operating in crisis management, not under emergency status. We have a body of elected representatives who should now be making the decisions on the suspension of liberties of the citizens they represent.

In Washington, we remain under the rule of unfettered authority who seems to believe we had a coronation as opposed to an election.

Mark Nelson

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Missing listings

Since I moved back to Longview about three to four years ago, I enjoy visiting the various church, school, retirement home, etc., bazaars.

Letters

Letters: Orange occupant

I am happy I won't have to listen to the Orange Occupant of the White House spew his fabrications, childish tantrums, pardons for criminal beh…

Letters

Letters: COVID-19 is here

So, with our COVID-19 cases on the rise (as they are everywhere), I thought I would check on a neighboring county. Wow, Clark County in the pa…

Letters

Letters: Fake rage

The fake rage against socialism is pure propaganda. Pundits cite Venezuela as a scare tactic, while ignoring the fact that nations most like t…

Letters

Letters: Fairness?

Recently, a number of writers to The Daily News have written promoting a strategy of herd immunity, as opposed to partial shutdowns, to suppre…

Letters

Letters: Stand up now

"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President." Mitt Romney

Letters

Letters: Fiscal responsibility

Peter Abbarno displayed a disturbing lack of fiscal responsibility in his recent editorial. Either he does not realize how much a special sess…

Letters

Letters: To stop COVID

I have said this before, but it bears repeating. No one can make you wear a mask. You do it because you want to help stop this epidemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News