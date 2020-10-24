Letters: No jokes

Two thoughts from the good old days and lately we are finding out just how good the good old days were.
First, how can you tell if a politician is lying? His mouth is moving. In the good old days that was a joke. Now it is no joke
The second old saying really applies. It is better to remain silent and have people think you're ignorant than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
Jeanne Hartshorn
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!