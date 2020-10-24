Letters: No fighting!

When I receive a piece of campaign literature claiming a candidate is "fighting for me," my response is to throw it in the recycle bin or the trash. I didn't ask anyone to fight for me, nor do I want a candidate fighting for me. The phrase itself conveys nothing of substance. Fighting implies there must be winners and losers, or stalemates with grievances left unresolved. I'm not looking for those kinds of results from my representatives.
I am looking for candidates with the aptitude for listening, bringing people with differences of opinion together to work and achieve a compromise that has benefits for the electorates as a whole
I would suggest that Sen. Dean Takko and Rep. Ed Orcutt have demonstrated these abilities time and again while serving their constituencies in Southwest Washington.
Alan Engstrom
Longview
