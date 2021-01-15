 Skip to main content
Letters: No distinction

Letters: No distinction

I in no way condone the violence in Washington, D.C. Nether did I condone the riots in Portland and Seattle. Nether do I see any distinction. The riots in Portland went on for more than 100 days.

There was widespread attacks against public and private property, violence against law enforcement, and looting and damage to federal buildings. The reaction from city of Portland officials was to put blame on police and federal law enforcement people who were sent to protect federal the courthouse and other federal buildings. The federal courthouse and other federal facilities are an extension of our national government the same as our nation's Capitol.

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso

