Letters: No dispute

The results of the presidential election are not in dispute.

President-elect Joe Biden received at least five million more votes than President Donald Trump. President Trump’s futile, nonsensical suits to overthrow the election have been dismissed. His actions threaten the security of our country and cast us as duplicitous when judging foreign elections. Yet almost all Republican Congress people have refused to urge the President to accept the election results. Why? Because they are afraid of retribution. The fear of retribution is the best justification for confronting a bully. What other appellation can we apply to these Republicans, but gutless wonders.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

