Letters: Next sunrise

Whoo boy, I've been thinking about the odds stacked against me, not just being vertical today but seeing my next birthday. Let me explain.

Fifty-one years ago, my government gave me a free tour of Southeast Asia, actually Vietnam. In spite of its best efforts, I came home. Well, sort of.

Then there's the Chinese government. I became aware of their desire to put a "Return to sender" stamp on me in a chance meeting with one of their RPGs (rocket propelled grenade) provided liberally by China to guys who promptly used it in that effort. In my second tour on behalf of my government in 'Nam, they got even closer. Thankfully, a medic ("Doc" Hayes) kept me around.

Now they're at it again. My government and the Chinese government are once more combining to try to keep me from seeing the next sunrise. This time I don't have an M-16 to do something about it. This time it's a tiny little critter every bit as deadly to me, to all of us, as anything shot at me in 'Nam.

Mad at the Chinese government? Yeah. Maybe they screwed up. Whatever. But it did start there, then came here. And my government and what we're seeing from the top guy? Stupidity and complete failure abundantly displayed.

And what am I doing? Everything the medics tell me to, period. Also I'm worrying about my family, friends and each and every one of you. And I'm talking a lot to the guy upstairs. I hope he's listening.

Jim Hill

Kelso

