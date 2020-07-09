Letters: New understanding

I agree with Pat Dick's opinion on deer (The Daily News letters to the editor, June 18).
They sure mimic the behavior of some humans, don't they?
Also, congratulations to Juan Rodriguez and Alex Bruell for the great article on June 21 and the message it brings.
Equally, the article by Alex Bruell on the three law enforcement officers interviewed that appeared in the same June 21 issue. Their interviews and insight will bring a new understanding to those problems.
Larry Kearns
Toledo
