Letters: My wokefulness

As a student of history, I am keenly aware of the dynamic nature of a society’s icons.

But as a member of a society now morphing its heroes into villains and beatifying its sinners, I am concerned my efforts to attain “wokefulness” are woefully inadequate. Renaming streets and rebranding foodstuffs in the name of the unpardonable sin of racism is a good start, but is it enough? To be truly “woke,” shouldn’t I:

Move from a state with the appellation of a racist slaveholder, the “father of his country” label notwithstanding?; Sell my home near the river named for a persevering, visionary explorer/genocidist?; Cease using currency featuring the portraits of dead white racists (including Lincoln, who oddly gets a pass from history on the issue)?; Stop traveling in, using, or supporting anything named for indigenous cultures long since extinguished by whites?; Campaign to defund Planned Parenthood because of its founder’s blatant racism?; Learn how to group think better?

Tell me, how far down this road must I rush before I am numbered with the “woke” wise ones?

Don Cox

Longview