Letters: Must be thrilled

The Feds will no longer dictate to states the methods they may use to implement the death penalty. President Trump's Christian base must be thrilled.

According to the ruling, states may now use "any other manner prescribed by the law of the state in which the sentence was imposed." A number of states allow other methods of execution including electrocution, poison gas or death by firing squad.

The rule change goes into effect on Christmas Eve. Hmm...poison gas or firing squad? What would Jesus do?

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock

