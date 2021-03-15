Letters: Much to learn

Last month (February) we celebrated Black History Month. We celebrate the lives of many people who were significant people in our nation's history. We had our first African American President, Barack Obama; we had Henry "Hank" Aaron who broke Babe Ruth's home run record; we had Rosa Parks who refused to give up her seat on the bus.

I remember back in middle school we would remember Martin Luther King and his "I Have a Dream" speech. Sadly, today racism still is going in our world and it does need to stop. I love learning about Black History Month every year.

I hope we all can learn from each of these wonderful people, and they were wonderful people, in our nation's history.

Cody Wells

Centralia