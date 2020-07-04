Letters: Moving forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When one is new at something, the best thing to do is emulate somebody who has been successful at doing whatever it is you want to do.

We all want to slow the spread of COVID-19, so that we can all get back to work and get back to normal. The countries that have been successful at that have all worked together social distancing and wearing masks.There is no mystery as to why this works.

I have been wearing a mask every day for the last six weeks at work. Is it a hassle? Yes. Is it worth it so that the economy can move forward and we can protect the most vulnerable among us? Yes, definitely. It works. Wearing a mask does not protect you. It keeps this invisible enemy from infecting others, but it only works if everybody is on board. We have two choices, Continued spread of the virus and being quarantined, or wearing a mask and moving forward.

Let’s all do it for our country.

Alan Ledgerwood

Longview