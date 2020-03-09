Letters: Motivated

Letters: Motivated

Professor Tom Tacker writing in the Wall Street Journal (Feb. 28, 2020) described how both slavery and socialism severely reduce productivity and wealth creation by providing no incentive for hard work and creativity.

America hit its stride after the slaves were freed and had an incentive to be productive. Socialism does not reward hard work and creativity, which largely accounts for socialist countries typically being poor.

The Soviets tried to provide an incentive for people to be productive by publicizing the efforts of especially hard workers, such as a man named Alexey Stakhanov. Stakhanovites, as they were called, were held up as role models, but according to Jay Story, who taught Russian history at Whitman, some were beaten up and even murdered.

The Soviets never solved the problem of motivating people to be hard workers without material incentive. Viktor Belenko, who defected in his Mig 25, wrote a book about his life in the USSR. His example of how socialism didn’t work was a factory worker who would meet his production quota by for the week by Tuesday morning and spend the rest of the week loafing around the factory.

William Dennis

Longview

