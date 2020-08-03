You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: Most qualified

Sen. Dean Takko is the most qualified person to represent the 19th Legislative District. He is a lifelong resident and he loves the community where he was raised. He has contributed much of his time helping organizations in his district.

He has sat on many boards in his community including the Washington Association of County Officials, the ACO board of trustees, the Cathlamet City Council, commissioner of the Beacon Hill Sewer District, board of directors WA, the State Association of Sewer Water Districts, a board member on the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum American Red Cross, a volunteer firefighter for 30 years with the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Lions Club chairman.

Sen. Takko recently donated $1,200 to the Community Action Program and food bank and Salvation Army food drive.

He has served his community his entire life. The 19th Legislative District cannot afford to lose Sen. Takko His experience, dedication and lifelong connections are the reason we need Sen. Takko to continue to represent us in the 19th Legislative District.

Rita Fontaine

Kelso

