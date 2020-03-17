Letters: Most effective

Letters: Most effective

{{featured_button_text}}

Who was identified as the most effective legislator in Washington state by The Center for Effective Lawmaking?

This nonpartisan organization was created by the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University (the methodology can be found online at thelawmakers.org). Who introduced the Pandemic Response and Emergency Preparation Act and the Coronavirus Worker Relief Act? Who introduced the House-passed bill to increase affordable housing (H.R. 4351) and the bill “Accelerating Kids’ Access to Care Act”? Who introduced the Better Energy Storage Technology (BEST) Act, H.R. 2986 to improve energy efficiency and strengthen grid security?

All are bipartisan. Who? Jaime Herrera Beutler, our congresswoman.

Southwest Washington loves Herrera Beutler.

Brad Jensen

Camas, Wash.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Stop corruption

Every year, more than $1 trillion is siphoned out of developing countries, often through anonymous shell companies, which are secretive entiti…

Letters

Letters: Oil production

In an unusual move, the Saudis pledged to increase production of oil into a coronavirus shocked energy market sending Brent Crude futures on a…

Letters

Letters: Success with homeless

The cold weather shelter and Family Promise are two prime examples that efforts to help the homeless can be a success. Both programs have inco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News