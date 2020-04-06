Letters: More thought

Letters: More thought

Going into an old-growth forest with small plants and a lush carpet of moss is rejuvenating, relaxing, soothing to the physical, mental, spiritual well-being of our bodies.

Ran and snow slowly filter through the trees onto the forest floor. This slowly seeps into rivulets to streams, to rivers and then the ocean.

These areas are becoming a decreased landscape as we view vast ashes of clear-cut hillsides.

When rain and snow fall on these ashes, water soon comes gushing down the streams making muddy torrents of the rivers.

If the land is sold for development, it usually is stripped of vegetation. When developed, there usually is firm surfaces such as cement driveways that are made. These areas allow torrents of water that can produce flooding.

We humans need to put more thought into our actions.

Alice Hack

Longview

