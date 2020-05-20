Letters: More productive

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler recently wrote, "I believe elected officials have a responsibility to bring people together, especially during times of crisis. ... The people I represent expect me to find solutions."

Apparently, it's more productive for Herrera Beutler to bring people together to find solutions when she eliminated town halls years ago, where phone town halls are used to pick and choose questions to answer, and votes dozens of times to eliminate healthcare for people with or without pre-existing conditions with no other solutions. Obviously, Herrera Beutler works only for party.