 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: More moderates

Letters: More moderates

{{featured_button_text}}

Legislative District: Sen. Dean Takko and Port Commissioner Jeff Wilson. I've known both men for years and can vouch for their admirable civic volunteerism and generous gifts of time and resources to better Cowlitz County. Both have been guests in my house and Wilson attended my wedding three years ago.

So for me this is a tough choice to make, but my vote will go to Takko. Here's why: In just four years, Wilson has moved from a self-proclaimed moderate to a real-life conservative. Disappointingly, he's now in lockstep with our current right-wing Rep. Jim Walsh. Both have campaigned by promoting extremely misleading and inaccurate claims about what the sex ed law (R-90) actually does, and both have attended the same rallies as members or the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer.

That's not moderate, that's extreme. Takko has a proven moderate bi-partisan record and works across the aisle. We need more of that in Olympia, not less.

Jim Young

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Lockstep voting

If you like Donald Trump's pitiful treatment of small businesses and his hatred of unions, you should vote for his disciple Jaime Herrera Beut…

Letters

Letters: Established record

Given the current challenges we face due to the economic crisis, it is essential that the 19th Legislative District be represented by someone …

Letters

Letters: Weber works for us

Regardless of your political beliefs, I would encourage you to vote for Dennis Weber to maintain his seat as a Cowlitz County commissioner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News