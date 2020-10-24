Letters: More moderates

Legislative District: Sen. Dean Takko and Port Commissioner Jeff Wilson. I've known both men for years and can vouch for their admirable civic volunteerism and generous gifts of time and resources to better Cowlitz County. Both have been guests in my house and Wilson attended my wedding three years ago.

So for me this is a tough choice to make, but my vote will go to Takko. Here's why: In just four years, Wilson has moved from a self-proclaimed moderate to a real-life conservative. Disappointingly, he's now in lockstep with our current right-wing Rep. Jim Walsh. Both have campaigned by promoting extremely misleading and inaccurate claims about what the sex ed law (R-90) actually does, and both have attended the same rallies as members or the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer.