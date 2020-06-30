Letters: Mixed signals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some time ago, it was decided that the traffic signal at 30th Avenue and Pacific Way would switch to a four-way stop between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, there is still traffic at times after 9 p.m. and, as somebody who uses this intersection past 9 p.m., I have had several close calls because people simply do not understand how a four-way stop works.

Meanwhile, there is a traffic signal in front of Mark Morris High School that is fully operational 24/7, including nights, weekends and other times the school is not open and there is zero traffic leaving the school.

Where are the priorities?

The time has come to restore full functionality to the signal at 30th Avenue and Pacific Way, and switch the Mark Morris signal to flashing yellow for 15th Avenue traffic, and flashing red for the Mark Morris driveway, while the school is closed.

Andrew Rickard

Longview