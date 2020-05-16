Letters: Misuse of power

I am writing today concerning the misuse of power and lack of protection by a lot of landlords in this state.
I have seen and experienced this many times. Landlords give you a nice offer so you move in. Then they change what you get, such as raising rent so high you can't afford to live but can't save to move, not maintaining the property or taking away use of some of the property.
You can take them to court according to legal aid, but this could take up to two years. In the meantime, they can throw you out on a 20-day notice. This would make most of us homeless, something most could not bear. I, for one, have health problems and that would be a death sentence.
Is this what we want for our society, allowing tyrants to take advantage of the less fortunate?
Nevan Fitzpatrick
Kelso
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!