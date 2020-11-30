Letters: Missing listings

Since I moved back to Longview about three to four years ago, I enjoy visiting the various church, school, retirement home, etc., bazaars.

I have yet to see any ads, listings, articles for them. Should I assume they are also victims of the pandemic? Pardon me if I have missed the information.

Dave Dishman

Longview

Editor's note: Because of Gov. Jay Inslee's mandates regarding gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, people and organizations that usually hold bazaars canceled them this year, though some held them virtually online. Those, when held, have been included in The Daily News' Events column that publishes on Saturdays.