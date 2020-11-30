 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Missing listings

Letters: Missing listings

{{featured_button_text}}

Since I moved back to Longview about three to four years ago, I enjoy visiting the various church, school, retirement home, etc., bazaars.

I have yet to see any ads, listings, articles for them. Should I assume they are also victims of the pandemic? Pardon me if I have missed the information.

Dave Dishman

Longview

Editor's note: Because of Gov. Jay Inslee's mandates regarding gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, people and organizations that usually hold bazaars canceled them this year, though some held them virtually online. Those, when held, have been included in The Daily News' Events column that publishes on Saturdays.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Biden backers

“Elections (do) have consequences.” In voting for the Progressive backed Joe Biden, moderate Democrats and Independents soon will discover the…

Letters

Letters: So long

To the communities of Cowlitz County, I want to say that I will no longer write any more letters to The Daily News.

Letters

Letters: Same ballot

To all Trump supporters who feel this election is rigged and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president-elect.

Letters

Letters: Stand up now

"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President." Mitt Romney

Letters

Letters: Outrageous

How can the Port of Longview only approve a 10% property tax rollback?. We have only one statesman in commission, Jeff Wilson, who wanted a 50…

Letters

Letters: To stop COVID

I have said this before, but it bears repeating. No one can make you wear a mask. You do it because you want to help stop this epidemic.

Letters

Letters: Fiscal responsibility

Peter Abbarno displayed a disturbing lack of fiscal responsibility in his recent editorial. Either he does not realize how much a special sess…

Letters

Letters: Turbulent seems tame

Andre Stepankowsky is spot on in his Nov. 18 column explaining the local upswing in COVID-19 cases and the resulting lockdown are not Gov. Jay…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News