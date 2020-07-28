Letters: Missed the mark

Letters: Missed the mark

I was disturbed to read the recent article regarding the woman who, as a result of an apparent mental health breakdown, caused a disturbance at the Longview Fred Meyer store. The headline was catchy, although I would probably have read the article with a more honest headline such as "Local grocery shoppers face danger from highly agitated woman" or even "Police involvement required to remove agitated grocery shopper."

I think highly of The Daily News and I regularly read it because almost without flaw, they produce solid, local news

I appreciate the Daily News withholding the individual’s name, but think they missed the mark by what I perceived to be sensationalism of an individual’s mental health status.

Lisa Waldvogel

Longview

