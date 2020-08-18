Letters: Mismanagement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you TDN for the recent editorial on the strengths and issues plaguing the United States Postal Service. Of course, it is about poor management. But the mismanagement is coming from the top of the U.S. political spectrum.

If we, the citizens, continue to allow the bull-in-a-china-shop deal maker we call a president, we will continue to endure his and his cronies’ self-serving agenda.

I have friends and former colleagues from all political philosophies, and it’s pretty evident they cringe when scientific and managerial decisions have gotten too political and lack common sense reasoning.

Common sense is what is needed to run this incredibly diverse nation, especially during the health crisis where we are all juggling issues to try to achieve normalcy.

The train is off the track, let’s work to get it restarted. Please vote for a more calm, reasonable future for all citizens, regardless of what your party registration card says. Become informed.

Kathleen A. Johnson

Kelso