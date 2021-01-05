Letters: Millennium's bankrupt

Lighthouse Resources/Millennium Bulk Terminals has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. When the bankruptcy judge signs Lighthouse's motion to withdraw from Millennium's lease with Alcoa, around Jan. 8, the company known as MBT will cease to exist, and Alcoa will have possession of the property.

Millennium is among a list of fossil fuel companies that have attempted to locate locally, only to "call it quits" before they even got started.

Why do we continue to put the success of our economic future on "polluting stuff" that comes out of the ground, when we could be advocating for clean, healthy, sustainable industry to be located on prime Alcoa property? It’s been 20 years or more since any production has taken place at the Alcoa/Reynolds site. What an economic loss and squandered opportunities.

Bob Dylan was right. "These times are a changin'," especially when it comes to energy. President-elect Joe Biden’s clean energy plan is one of the most ambitious of any president in the history of the United States.

There is an urgent need in 2021 for citizens and leaders who are willing to be bold, passionate advocates for protecting our planet — our earth, air, water, climate, and public health — and let present and future polluting industry proponents know, “You are not welcome here!”