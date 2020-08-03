Letters: Middle class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Kasch was amazed the middle class has abandoned Democrats, but it’s the Democrats who abandoned the middle class. The Democrats' support of illegal immigration undermines middle class wages.They support sanctuary cities, want to defund the police, yet turn a blind eye to rioters, looters and anarchy in cities across America that is destroying businesses and livelihoods.

Kasch claims President Trump is leading us into a dictatorship, yet he supports Gov. Jay Inslee who has dictated people can’t attend weddings, funerals or church, and can’t dine out with anyone outside your immediate family.

Democrats referred to the middle class as “deplorables” and “bitter clingers.” The Democrats aren’t in the “moderate middle.” Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other Democrats want to change our representative republic into a socialist society that limits the rights and freedoms the middle class now enjoys.

In contrast, before the pandemic, Trump’s policies had created record unemployment and that tight labor market fueled wage increases for the middle class. Just look at what’s going on in Democratic states and cities across America.

Bob Myers

Longview