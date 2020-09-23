Letters: Methanol and mental health

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was a time when Cowlitz County was a thriving and vital area with low unemployment and good health ratings. But in the recent past, those once low unemployment levels have continued to rise. Poverty is highly correlated with a community’s physical and spiritual health.

In my nearly 30 years working in the mental health field, I have seen how our high levels of unemployment have contributed to increasing levels of stress, depression and substance abuse.

The Northwest Innovation Works (NWIW) methanol facility in Kalama will create 1,000 construction jobs, 200 permanent high-wage jobs and more than 500 indirect jobs. It will have a significant positive impact not only for the people who get these jobs, but on the entire community.

Judith Bartholomew, MSW

Longview