 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Merits, not labels

Letters: Merits, not labels

{{featured_button_text}}

In response to Merrylee Lanehart’s Sept. 9 letter to the editor, being a patriot is not exclusive to any particular political party. A commitment to one’s country is shown through the actions you take and not the labels you give yourself. It is time to look behind the labels and measure the merits of the person.

Sen. Dean Takko and Rep. Brian Blake have shown time and again through their actions their commitment to keeping a thriving rural community. They understand our priorities and needs are not the same as in the big cities. They work with their own majority party and with the minority party to meet the requirements of Southwest Washington.

Donna McLain

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: America first?

Then why are we willing to put two-thirds of the world's methane that powers war ships in the hands of a foreign power? The Kalama methanol pl…

Letters

Letters: Build the plant

The Department of Ecology has released a draft report stating Northwest Innovation Works improves global air quality. Now is the time we stand…

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: All God's people

It was 1954 or 1955 when Aunt Jemima came to Longview for a Quaker Oats promotional. Dressed in her long cotton dress, apron and bandana aroun…

Letters

Letters: Nothing is free

Over my lifetime I have learned that things that are free most times come with a price; someone will end up paying.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News