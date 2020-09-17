Letters: Merits, not labels

In response to Merrylee Lanehart’s Sept. 9 letter to the editor, being a patriot is not exclusive to any particular political party. A commitment to one’s country is shown through the actions you take and not the labels you give yourself. It is time to look behind the labels and measure the merits of the person.
Sen. Dean Takko and Rep. Brian Blake have shown time and again through their actions their commitment to keeping a thriving rural community. They understand our priorities and needs are not the same as in the big cities. They work with their own majority party and with the minority party to meet the requirements of Southwest Washington.
Donna McLain
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!