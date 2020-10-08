 Skip to main content
Letters: Medicare is a good deal

Whether you think medical for all is freeloading or not it is impossible for American businesses to compete with other countries that provide health care for all citizens.

It is a massive expense paid for in the price of everything you buy. This makes American products more expensive. This puts American businesses out of business. When you say Medicare for all is socialism you're dead wrong. It is good business for America. Period. It isn't a partisan issue, it is an American survival issue.

This is why the only jobs left in America are service jobs for companies that have to produce things here. Such as contractors, floral shops, hotels, mechanics. Manufacturing is all going overseas because of your reluctance to embrace change.

This has to happen or we are going to reduce our children's futures to changing bed sheets and making espressos for visiting tourists with manufacturing jobs. They are not happy about this. They will change this and they are going to be sore that we didn't.

William Connelly

Kelso

