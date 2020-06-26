Letters: Masks mandated

Letters: Masks mandated

{{featured_button_text}}

I just heard that Gov. Jay Inslee has mandated mask wearing in public. Finally. Better late than never.

This is such a simple task to reduce infection and limit the spread of COVID-19 through the summer. Anyone 60 years old and older knows the feeling. Everywhere we go we see maskless, careless individuals ... families taking up the whole aisle at Winco, walking around the lake and forcing us onto the grass to social distance, and at the post office checking their boxes.

Leaving the post office, I recently held the door for a young woman, and she said, "Thank you." I looked, and she was maskless. Come on people, get over it. Wear a mask to limit the spread of infection. It's easy. Grandma and grandpa will thank you.

Will the folks celebrating the Fourth of July at the Lake be wearing masks? I won't know because I sure won't be there. I'd rather read about it than become a statistic.

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Incredible benefits

This letter to the editor is in response to Edgar J. "Jerry" Ford's letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 14) where he references the Wey…

Letters

Letters: Political beef

I've attended 39 Go 4th celebrations in Longview. Each year I look forward to an elephant ear, shaved ice, the fireworks and the parade. I lov…

Letters

Letters: Another term

Arne Mortensen is running for a second term as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He said he would serve only one term. What happened? What were t…

Letters

Letters: Easy to criticize

Methinks that before people hop on the anti-police bandwagon they ought to ask themselves one question. Would you be a policeman/policewoman? …

Letters

Letters: BLM vs. FBI

It would take 40 years worth of black people killed by police to equal the total number of blacks murdered by other blacks in a single year.

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: War on police

Prejudice, whether racism or general opinion, based on minimal data is wrong. Those protesters in Seattle who want to defund the police are gu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News