Letters: Masks mandated

I just heard that Gov. Jay Inslee has mandated mask wearing in public. Finally. Better late than never.

This is such a simple task to reduce infection and limit the spread of COVID-19 through the summer. Anyone 60 years old and older knows the feeling. Everywhere we go we see maskless, careless individuals ... families taking up the whole aisle at Winco, walking around the lake and forcing us onto the grass to social distance, and at the post office checking their boxes.

Leaving the post office, I recently held the door for a young woman, and she said, "Thank you." I looked, and she was maskless. Come on people, get over it. Wear a mask to limit the spread of infection. It's easy. Grandma and grandpa will thank you.

Will the folks celebrating the Fourth of July at the Lake be wearing masks? I won't know because I sure won't be there. I'd rather read about it than become a statistic.

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock