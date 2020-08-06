Letters: Masks are speaking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Listen, the masks are speaking.

Did you ever think there would be a time when a simple cloth mask could speak? Well, it is happening now.

When worn in public, a mask says:

“I care about you and your family;”

“I want all students to be able to go back into their schools;”

“I want everyone to be able to go back to work;”

“I want everyone to enjoy a meal at their favorite restaurants, go to a movie, go bowling, do fun things with friends;”

“I want people to be free to hug and be close to each other without the fear of getting sick.”

Masks do speak, but only when they are worn.

What message do you have for your family, your friends, your community?

Let your mask speak for you.

CJ and Sue Nickerson

Longview