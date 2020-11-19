Letters: Maskless declaration form

Whereas, as a free American, I’m exercising my Constitutional rights to NOT wear a mask nor practice social distancing. I refuse to cover my nose and mouth even though a mask protects me as well as others from the Coronavirus.

I hereby agree NOT to use any medical services, except testing to confirm that I have contracted the virus: no hospitals, no doctors, no nurses, no medication, no oxygen nor breathing machines. I affirm that I have sufficient funds saved to pay for my own funeral arrangements.