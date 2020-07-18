Letters: Marxists

Letters: Marxists

At the recent Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kelso, the counter demonstrators emphasized that the BLM organization is Marxist.

I’m very pleased that many of the young people in the counter demonstrators, a generation often maligned for scant knowledge of government philosophies and policies, have a good grasp of what Marxism is all about.

I’m confident that Groucho, Chico and Harpo would be very pleased.

Steve Harvey

Corvallis, Ore.

(Fmr. Longview/Kelso resident)

