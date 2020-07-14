Letters: Mark Twain of PNW

Letters: Mark Twain of PNW

Henry Gay, publisher of the Shelton-Mason County Journal in Shelton, Wash., was the Mark Twain of the Pacific Northwest for many years.

His penchant for skewering people with strange or oddball ideas was noteworthy and I'm sure he would have had a field day with the current political landscape.

The antics of our beloved President Trump, as well as the sycophantic attitude of nearly all of the legislative Republican party would have given Gay ample opportunity to analyze the psychiatric foibles of these two co-partners of obfuscation.

Henry Gay died some time ago and his observant editorials even frequently graced the pages of The Daily News. If only he could be resurrected form the grave, now that we need him.

Dennis Sieler

Longview

