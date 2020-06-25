Letters: Making a change

Letters: Making a change

{{featured_button_text}}

Most of us don't like change, even if it's for the best.

It makes us think differently, our routines are disrupted, and it makes us cranky.

But, if what we're doing hurts others, we must make changes. Perhaps it's a different attitude about someone or something. Change isn't easy; in fact it's usually very hard. At this time in our history, many changes are taking place. Almost all are for the better, especially for our fellow countrymen and women.

We have a long way to go, but it can and will be done.

Take a look at yourself and see if there are changes that need to be made.

When I go to the grocery store, even with a mask on, what is my attitude toward others? Am I pleasant or in a bad mood?

Perhaps decide to look at others with a new perspective. A kind gesture might make another person's day wonderful. It might be the only kindness that person gets that entire day. It didn't take a lot of effort on your part, but made someone else happy.

When the masks finally come off, try smiling at someone you don't know and see what the response is. Usually, they smile back and that makes both of you happy.

Change can be, and is, very good. Try it.

Linda Curry

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Incredible benefits

This letter to the editor is in response to Edgar J. "Jerry" Ford's letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 14) where he references the Wey…

Letters

Letters: Political beef

I've attended 39 Go 4th celebrations in Longview. Each year I look forward to an elephant ear, shaved ice, the fireworks and the parade. I lov…

Letters

Letters: Another term

Arne Mortensen is running for a second term as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He said he would serve only one term. What happened? What were t…

Letters

Letters: Easy to criticize

Methinks that before people hop on the anti-police bandwagon they ought to ask themselves one question. Would you be a policeman/policewoman? …

Letters

Letters: BLM vs. FBI

It would take 40 years worth of black people killed by police to equal the total number of blacks murdered by other blacks in a single year.

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: Global efforts

Samuel Coleman’s letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 21) claimed President Trump couldn’t have worked with China on a COVID-19 treatment…

Letters

Letters: No time for complacency

I just studied raw pandemic data. As of a few days ago, Cowlitz County had 114 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. Both numbers are outstanding. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News