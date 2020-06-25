Letters: Making a change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of us don't like change, even if it's for the best.

It makes us think differently, our routines are disrupted, and it makes us cranky.

But, if what we're doing hurts others, we must make changes. Perhaps it's a different attitude about someone or something. Change isn't easy; in fact it's usually very hard. At this time in our history, many changes are taking place. Almost all are for the better, especially for our fellow countrymen and women.

We have a long way to go, but it can and will be done.

Take a look at yourself and see if there are changes that need to be made.

When I go to the grocery store, even with a mask on, what is my attitude toward others? Am I pleasant or in a bad mood?

Perhaps decide to look at others with a new perspective. A kind gesture might make another person's day wonderful. It might be the only kindness that person gets that entire day. It didn't take a lot of effort on your part, but made someone else happy.

When the masks finally come off, try smiling at someone you don't know and see what the response is. Usually, they smile back and that makes both of you happy.

Change can be, and is, very good. Try it.