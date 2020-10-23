Letters: Make yourself heard

I'm a proud registered voter in Cowlitz County. I'm not going to use this space to tell you who to vote for and why.

I'm just going to encourage you to vote. Here's why: Your vote is in the literal sense the only way you can help decide what is going to be the outcome of an election. To not vote is, in my opinion, wrong. It's your obligation as a citizen of this country to use whatever means you can to make your voice heard.