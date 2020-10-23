 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Make yourself heard

Letters: Make yourself heard

{{featured_button_text}}

I'm a proud registered voter in Cowlitz County. I'm not going to use this space to tell you who to vote for and why.

I'm just going to encourage you to vote. Here's why: Your vote is in the literal sense the only way you can help decide what is going to be the outcome of an election. To not vote is, in my opinion, wrong. It's your obligation as a citizen of this country to use whatever means you can to make your voice heard.

So vote.

Brenda (Blevins) McCorkle

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Long is focused

I just watched (Oct. 9) the League of Women Voters debate between Third Congressional District candidates Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long.

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Born again

In Michael Rose's Aug. 30 letter to the editor, he went into a lengthy condemnation of President Trump's life before he became a born-again Ch…

Letters

Letters: Past lessons

During the current pandemic, there has been much talk about science, but little effective application of the science that is established. It i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News