Letters: Make a difference

Excellent idea to show you care about, respect your fellow citizens and want the shutdown to be over by wearing a mask. (letters to the editor, The Daily News, May 12).

You can also show you care by asking Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler to vote to pass the House relief package that will provide $100 billion for rent relief, a moratorium on evictions and increase the SNAP benefits by 15% during this pandemic.

Your call, letter or virtual visit to Rep. Herrera Beutler can prevent a flood of homelessness and help one in five children who don’t have enough to eat.

Won’t you take a few minutes to make a difference?

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.